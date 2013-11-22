BUSOM A Revolutionary Scratch [Review]

By Jenny Knowles

A Revolutionary Scratch was: beautifully sang, well performed, had good use of props, clear storyline and enjoyable to watch.

The show started with a warm welcome from Anna Garlick, one of the directors.

The opening song “Look Down” was song performed by the whole cast with simple on-time actions. During this song we are introduced to Valjean played by Mikhail Mladenovic. Javert, played by Joe Pardoe, explains that Valjean is about to be released on parole.

Lynsey Niven and Christine Turner, the narrators, told the story effectively to the audience. They used signs to inform the audience of the time and place of the upcoming scenes.

“At the end of the day” was a group number where a members of the cast acted out doing repetitive tasks, Emily Bennett stood out here.

Katie Beadle sang “I Dreamed a Dream” although she was quiet and seemed nervous this added to the emotion of the lyrics.

Mikhail Mladenovic’s “Who am I” was well projected. Mikhail Mladenovic softens his voice so he doesn’t over-power her as he puts his hand on her shoulder and gentle helps her to the floor during her death scene.

Emma Harris used a soft voice for “Castle on a cloud” as she plays young Cosette.

“Master of the House” is a song that stood out not just as it’s the only humourous song in the show; but because the cast acted along as the pub patrons, drinking and interacting with others. This added to the aesthetics but did create noise which covered up Alistair Proudman’s singing. Natasha Micic added banter part way through which adds to the humour.

Ben Bell uses gestures to portray his character, Nick Smith sings clearly alongside the rest of the cast “Look Down- rephrased”

Nick Smith has a prop gun, near the end of the song Jon Carter waves a red flag at the back of the stage.

Lucy Stephenson and Nima Bakhtari stand sideways facing each other as they sing “A hart”; Hannah Dixon joins them playing Eponine.

“One Day More” was a group number where a few characters got their own line, Joe Pardoe’s stood out; part way through the chorus split in to two and over layered.

Hannah Dixon sings “On My Own” she is clear and holds her notes well while staying in character.

Hannah Dixon is a little quieter for this number which suits the fact Eponine is dying as Nima Bakhtari helps her to the floor.

The cast stand and move as the narrators pull us deeper into the story, the audience laughed out of surprise when Mikhail carries Nima.

“empty chairs at empty tables” was in my opinion, Nima’s best song of the night, he stays in character as he paces, sits and throws his arms as he stands to pace more.

There is soft singing during the “epilogue”; Mikhail was sat down for this song to show he is dying.

The cast line up at the front of the stage and sing “do you hear the drums” before taking their bow and Anna ends the show in her energetic way.

Overall A Revolutionary Scratch was an enjoyable, entertaining show which had more people attend the expected, extra chairs were found. Though not the best Busom performance I’ve seen, it had the novelty factor as it wasn’t predominately a comedy.