Gerrard deserves the player of the year award by Jake Doyle

The Liverpool trio of captain, Steven Gerrard and striker partners Daniel Sturridge and Luis Suarez have been nominated for the prestigious PFA Player of the Year after Brendan Rodgers guided the 18-time English champions into the Champions League for the first time in five years.

Luis Suarez is on course to break Alan Shearer’s and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goalscoring record in a 38-game Premier League season of thirty-one goals after going to within one of the record in the 3-2 win at relegation strugglers Norwich City on Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, Daniel Sturridge remains the highest scoring English scorer this season, shortly followed by Wayne Rooney and crocked Jay Rodriguez.

However, the retreated role of Steven Gerrard into a deeper, quarterback-like role has been the biggest revelation in a season which included a newly-found SAS in Sturridge and Suarez. There is an added component of Raheem Sterling who has chipped in with nine league goals and has made his international debut this year along with gaining a nomination for the young player of the year award.

Irrespective of Liverpool claiming their first top flight league title in twenty-four years, Steven Gerrard should add to his 2006 award in the same category. Between the three Liverpool nominees, they should add to the likes of Terry McDermott, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and John Barnes, as Liverpool players to have picked up the award.

Gerrard, who has scored thirteen league goals this season, has spurred his side onto their biggest chance at a league title in his career, albeit with a large percentage of those coming from the penalty spot.

Looking towards his opponents, or rather teammates, they have netted fifty between them, a record which would have them tie level with Southampton as the division’s eighth highest goalscorers, only a goal shy of Tottenham. Suarez should win the golden boot award, scoring ten more than his strike partner and all of this after the biting debacle which saw him miss the first five games of the league season, meaning he averages a goal a game in the league.

The other candidates for the award are the outsiders in Chelsea’s Eden Hazard who has broken through as Mourinho’s star man this season, netting fourteen in the league whilst England World Cup hopeful and Southampton playmaker, Adam Lallana and 18-goal and set-piece king Yaya Toure make up the six nominees.

Yaya Toure remains the only threat to break up the Liverpool trio, as he has in the goalscoring charts, scoring great goals along the way, in particular the goal in the League Cup final against Sunderland in a 3-1 win. He has goals in the double figures from set-pieces as he turned his attention to free-kick taking, whilst also scoring some crucial goals along the way, a goal in a 3-0 rout at Old Trafford for one.

Meanwhile, Adam Lallana, along with the others which make up the English quartet in the Southampton ranks, has helped the south coasters to equal their record Premier League position, which they are well on course to do so.

The PFA’s other prestigious award, the young player of the year award, is also dominated by Merseyside as Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling racked up a nomination in the red half whilst Ross Barkley broke through at Everton to make the shortlisted six players.

Other nominees include Eden Hazard, England debutant Luke Shaw and Aaron Ramsey, who unfortunately had the latter part of his season hampered by injury, but for all intents and purposes, was a front runner for the main award after his early season form.

The Welsh playmaker helped inflict one of Liverpool’s five defeats in a 2-0 victory at the Emirates in November and scored his nine league goals in a man of the match return to the Arsenal ranks on Sunday against Hull in a 3-0 win.

The outsiders contain Luke Shaw as the 18-year old has pushed through into the forefront of Roy Hodgson’s mind with some great performances from left-back down on the south coast, helping Southampton almost achieve a European spot in their second season back in the top flight of English football.

Meanwhile, personal highlights from Ross Barkley’s season include the opening day stunning strike against Norwich City and the wonder goal against Newcastle in March which instantly threw up the comparisons between himself and the England legend Paul Gascoigne. After being on the fringes of the squad for the past two seasons and a couple of loan spells in Yorkshire, Barkley has mounted a serious challenge to earn a spot on the England plane for the World Cup in Brazil this summer. Also, Barkley has helped Everton to be taken seriously in the Premier League, hoping for their first Champions League appearance since their qualification knockout in 2005 as they currently battle Arsenal for fourth place and have broken their record points tally for a Premier League season.

The favourite for the young player of the year should remain in Merseyside with the Liverpool duo of Sturridge and Sterling whilst Eden Hazard should be regarded as a frontrunner for the award.