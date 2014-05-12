World cup greatest games of the 21st century by Jake Doyle

In the build-up to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil this summer I will whet your appetite by charting top ten’s starting with the greatest goals of the past three tournaments. To come are the best players in the World Cup in the 21st century, to add to the greatest goals in the past three tournaments.

France 0-1 Senegal (Group A, May 31, 2002)

Think of the best possible way to announce yourself in the world of football in your debut match at a FIFA World Cup tournament. Got it? Well, Senegal just topped that, beating the holders 1-0 with a scrappy goal from Papa Bouba Diop on the half hour as they got their only World Cup campaign to date out of the blocks with a superb victory. France would later crash out without scoring a single goal as Senegal marched onto the quarter finals, equalling a record for an African side set by Cameroon in 1990 which has only been matched by Ghana in 2010 since.

South Korea 2-1 Italy (Second Round, June 18, 2002)

From one upset to another. Italy were one of the big favourites going into the knockout stages with the likes of Argentina and France falling at the first hurdle and nations like the Netherlands not evening making the tournament held in South Korea and Japan. After progressing out of a group containing Ecuador, Croatia and Mexico, Italy look to get their campaign back on track against co-hosts South Korea in Daejeon. Christian Vieri put Italy ahead but also squandered a glorious opportunity further on to kill the game off.

However, future Premier League star Seol Ki-Hyeon equalised at the death for the Koreans as they made their only quarter final to date as the then-Italy based Perugia midfielder Ahn Jung-Hwan earned South Korea a golden goal but a get-out clause of his contract as Perugia sacked him upon Italy’s elimination from the tournament as South Korea continued their fairy tale by beating Spain in the next round due to controversial disallowed goals but were eliminated by eventual runners-up in Germany.

Argentina 6-0 Serbia & Montenegro (Group C, June 16, 2006)

There have been bigger victories this side of the century in the World Cup (Germany’s 8-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia springs to mind) but no win has been carried out in such a classy manner, with the likes of Esteban Cambiasso’s goal which was one of the greatest team goals in the history of the tournament. The likes of Carlos Tevez and Lionel Messi also announced themselves on the world stage but despite Cambiasso’s extravagant goal, they couldn’t equal the likes of Brazil in 1970, who scored a similar goal in the final against Italy as Argentina crashed out in the quarter finals to Germany via the penalty shootout.

Croatia 2-2 Australia (Group F, June 22, 2006)

This was a significant match as it decided who joined Brazil in the knockout stages in the tournament in Germany. Whilst it wasn’t the best match in the world it did have its drama. Australia needed a draw in the hope Brazil would defeat Japan (which they did, 4-1 to progress as group winners) and that’s what they accomplished, holding Croatia to a 2-2 thanks to a Harry Kewell leveller. The match lived on in infamy as English referee, Graham Poll showed Josip Simunic three yellow cards before sending him off in stoppage time in a game that warranted three red cards. Poll never officiated another World Cup or European Championships game whilst Australia crashed out in the round of sixteen to a late Francesco Totti winner as Italy raced towards the final.

Portugal 1-0 Netherlands (Second Round, June 25, 2006)

Another match on this list which was marred by indiscipline but this time it was a mixture of the uncontrollable players and a card-happy referee. The Battle of Nuremburg deserves a place on this list as Russian referee Valentin Ivanov doled out sixteen yellow cards and four reds, two to each side, as Maniche got the winning goal inside the first half as Portugal progressed to face England in the quarter finals, eventually bowing out at the final four, to France.

Germany 0-2 Italy (Semi-Final, July 4, 2006)

Germany were emerging as the favourites for the tournament as well as the hosts for the tournament. This match in Dortmund was preceded by a free-scoring German side who racked up the goals in the group stage before defeating both Sweden and Argentina to play for the chance to face France as the fellow three-time champions fought it out. Italy were hardly setting the world alight but they had done enough in their knockout stage victories against Ukraine and Australia without concession of goals despite losing Alessandro Nesta to injury early on in the tournament.

Just like their previous game, Germany took the game to extra time but they couldn’t whittle their opponents down to the penalty shootout. Fabio Grosso and Alessandro del Piero scored two beautiful goals in the final minutes in extra time as the Italian fans were left dreaming of a fourth World Cup crown.

Italy 1-1 France (Final, July 9, 2006)

Speaking of a fourth World Cup crown, France stood in Italy’s way. After a turgid start to the tournament which saw poor draws against Switzerland and South Korea, they beat Togo in the final group stage match which progressed France to the knockout stages for the first time since they won and hosted the tournament eight years previously in 1998.

After wins over Spain and Brazil, teams seen as higher up than Zidane and Domenech’s France to win the tournament. Thierry Henry and Zinedine Zidane shone through as they snatched winners in the latter stages whilst Zidane started where he left off in the final, a delicate chip which clipped the underside of the crossbar to put the French one up in Berlin. Marco Materazzi, who played a crucial part later on in the match, headed home an equaliser for Italy as the match dripped through to extra time and penalties.

Before the penalties was perhaps the most iconic moment of the 2006 FIFA World Cup as Zidane, playing his last professional football match, headbutted Marco Materazzi and was instantly sent off. The French captain exited the world of football by sloping off past the Jules Rimet trophy whilst a missed David Trezeguet penalty ensured Italy lifted the trophy aloft in Berlin.

Slovakia 3-2 Italy (Group F, June 24, 2010)

Slovakia had never independently competed at a World Cup but after generated just one point from their games against New Zealand and Paraguay they sat bottom of the group ahead of a game with the much-favoured holders, Italy. Robert Vittek, Slovakia’s player and top scorer of the tournament got two well needed goals as Antonio di Natale and Kamil Kopunek traded goals which rendered a stunning Fabio Quagliarella goal a consolation goal. Italy crashed out as the bottom-ranked club in Group F whilst Slovakia were beaten in the round of 16 by eventual finalists Holland 2-1.

Uruguay 1-1 Ghana (Quarter Final, July 2, 2010)

The pride of a continent took centre stage in Johannesburg as Ghana, the only remaining African nation in the tournament, were looking to go where no African nation has gone before—the semi-final of a FIFA World Cup. After scraping through a group containing Australia, Serbia and Germany, Ghana had taken the United States to extra time and won. This match was no different as Sulley Muntari and Diego Forlan exchanged goals which meant a further thirty minutes in the Soccer City stadium.

Controversy hit future Liverpool forward, Luis Suarez who palmed an effort away from goal resulting in his sending off. However, Asamoah Gyan, with the final kick of the game to take not only Ghana but Africa into the semi-final, blazed the penalty wildly over the bar as the 84,000 strong were in shock. Uruguay would beat Ghana on penalties and finish fourth in the tournament.

Argentina 0-4 Germany (Quaurter Final, July 3, 2010)

Two pre-tournament favourites in Argentina and Germany met at the quarter final for the second successive tournament. Lionel Messi was at the height of his powers and alongside Carlos Tevez and Gonzalo Higuain were set to cause German devastation in Cape Town. Joachim Low had re-built a German side since taking over, with the incoming group of players which contained Mesut Ozil, Thomas Muller, Sami Khedira and Jerome Boateng—they weren’t expectant to go far.

However, after a 4-1 demolition over England, bookmakers were scurrying to revise their outright odds to win the tournament in South Africa. Thomas Muller who had previously never scored for his national side chipped in, scoring his fourth goal of the tournament whilst Miroslav Klose and Arne Friedrich added more. The best player in the world was duped out of his place in the World Cup final which many thought he deserved as Germany ultimately finished third in the tournament after being beaten by a Carles Puyol header in a 1-0 semi-final defeat.