World cup greatest players of the 21st century by Jake Doyle

In the build-up to the FIFA World Cup in Brazil this summer I will whet your appetite by charting top ten’s with the greatest players of the past three tournaments.

Miroslav Klose (Germany; 19 apps, 14 goals)

Despite Ronaldo’s appearance on this list, Miroslav Klose is the highest scoring player out of the ten players here with fourteen in nineteen, most of which come in the 2006. He netted five goals in Germany’s group stages in 2002 which featured a hat-trick in an 8-0 demolition of Saudi Arabia and might have won Germany the World Cup in the Far East but his goalscoring momentum was stopped dead in the knockout stage 1-0 victories over Paraguay, USA and South Korea before Ronaldo beat the Germans in Yokohama.

Klose would return for his nation’s host tournament four years later scooping the Golden Boot with five more goals, scoring four of them in the group stages, two against both Ecuador and Costa Rica but his late leveller against Argentina in Berlin was crucial to Germany’s campaign but they would eventually bow out in the semi-finals in Dortmund to Italy, the eventual winners. Klose and Germany would face the same fate, losing out to the eventual winners in the semi-finals in South Africa when Puyol’s header beat them whilst Miroslav Klose reserved the mainstay of his goals for the knockout stages, in the wins over Argentina and England.

Ronaldo (Brazil; 12 apps, 11 goals)

Ronaldo became the highest charted goalscorer in all of World Cup history back in 2006 with his fifth minute goal against Ghana in a round of 16 win in Dortmund. Miroslav Klose and Gerd Muller are his closest foes in that respective, a title which could possibly be stripped from him should Klose net two goals in Brazil this summer for the German side.

Ronaldo came off the back of the disappointing 3-0 defeat in Paris to the French and all the controversy surrounding the build-up to the match by blitzing all competition in Japan and South Korea, ultimately claiming the golden boot award with eight goals and, more importantly, two in the final to sink a German bereft of their star man, Michael Ballack through suspension.

The forward returned to German soil for the tournament in 2006 which would be his last in a poor effort where they bowed out in the final eight stage to France in a tournament where Ronaldo added three more goals to his international tally which stands at 62 goals in 98 appearances.

Zinedine Zidane (France; 7 apps, 3 goals)

Whilst the French captain doesn’t hold too many appearances in the 21st century, he was a stalwart for the French side in their losing effort in Germany eight years ago. Zidane was amongst those who competed in the 2002 World Cup, qualifying as the tournament holders but disgraced themselves without scoring a single goal and losing to both Senegal and Denmark as they finished bottom of the pile.

Zidane brought France back as the captain in Germany and two sloppy performances against South Korea and Switzerland stretched France’s winless run at a World Cup to five games and they were in danger of sinking ignominiously out of the group stages at successive tournaments but they skipped through Togo with a win, entering the much favoured Spanish at the knockout phase’s round of sixteen.

The Algerian-born playmaker added a third in that contest which wrapped things up against Spain, netting his first of the tournament before he helped his side into the final four with a 1-0 win over Brazil, assisting Thierry Henry from a set-piece. His first-half penalty against Portugal was all-important as it edged France through to a first World Cup final in eight years against the Italians. He soured his career by stitching a headbutt on Marco Materazzi and the subsequent sending off but not before his calm and confident penalty put the French ahead in Berlin.

Wesley Sneijder (Netherlands; 11 apps, 5 goals)

The Dutch playmaker played a slight role in the Holland’s premature exit in the 2006 FIFA World Cup where they floundered against Portugal in the round of 16 record-breaker of a match.

Sneijder returned to the Dutch fold for the subsequent tournament in South Africa and led the side to their third World Cup final which, again, ended in a defeat for the masters of the Total Football brand. However, that brand had been slightly altered to cram aggression into their traits, the Dutch still played attractive football.

The Netherlands eased through Group E of the tournament, securing a 100% record with Wesley Sneijder netting the winning goal against Japan in the second game of the tournament. Whilst scoring a goal of similar importance against Slovakia in the knockout round, his finest hour undisputedly came in Port Elizabeth against the Brazilians scoring twice to overturn an early Brazil almost single-handedly. He got on the scoresheet in a 3-2 semi-final win over Uruguay before their dreams of a first World Cup were dashed by a superb Spanish side.

Fabio Cannavaro (Italy; 13 apps, 0 goals)

Whilst Italy have had hit-and-miss campaigns as of late in the World Cup, there has remained one constant, Fabio Cannavaro. He featured in the far east in 2002 which ended in controversy against South Korea in the second round but his performances at the 2006 World Cup, a tournament in which they claimed their fourth World Cup crown, won him the 2006 Ballon d’Or edging out fellow Italian Gianluigi Buffon.

Alessandro Nesta’s injury in the final group game against Czech Republic allowed Cannavaro to step up to the plate with a new defensive partner in Marco Materazzi. They shut out Australia, Ukraine and Germany on their way to their sixth World Cup final, and the fourth in which they won, winning on penalties by five to three.

David Beckham (England; 10 apps, 2 goals)

Despite being ruled out of the recent World Cup in South Africa, Beckham acted as coach for the squad in their disappointing campaign which saw them bow out at the last sixteen stage but he was the cornerstone of the squad under Sven-Goran Eriksson in the first two tournaments of the century.

He reached insurmountable highs and lows in his two appearances in the 1998 tournament, scoring a free-kick against Colombia before being shown a red card against Argentina in the following match but Eriksson instilled confidence in the Manchester United and Real Madrid winger, alongside caretaker manager Peter Taylor, handing him the captaincy after Alan Shearer’s retirement after the 2000 European Championships.

Beckham gained revenge for the red card against Argentina in his 2002 second group stage match, scoring a winning penalty before helping England to the last sixteen stage where he assisted goals in the 3-0 win over Denmark. They would be eliminated at the quarter-finals, like the next tournament where arguably the most famous man in football scored the winner against Ecuador in the round of sixteen tie before their defeat at the hands of Portugal on penalties.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany; 14 apps, 2 goals)

Bastian Schweinsteiger came to the world’s attention with the odd appearance at a terrible 2004 European Championships from a German perspective but his breakthrough tournament came in his nation’s host World Cup in 2006 where Germany faltered to a semi-final appearance despite sharing the pre-tournament favourite status with Brazil.

The man whose name literally translates to ‘pig supervisor’ netted two stupendous goals in the third place play-off win over Portugal as a simple foreshadowing to a big star in the rising. The Bayern midfielder played a big role in the middle of the park and was named in the all-star team for the 2010 tournament alongside Xavi and Andres Iniesta of Spain and Wesley Sneijder who also features on this list. Germany made successive semi-finals as well as a final appearance at Euro 2008.

David Villa (Spain; 11 apps, 7 goals)

One of four men on this list to lift the World Cup if David Villa for his heroic performances at the 2006 and 2010 tournaments as Spain finally rose to prominence in the latter tournament as they published the second (and not final) instalment of their international dominance.

Villa began his World Cup career as a Valencia forward alongside Atletico’s Fernando Torres in 2006 but played his best football four years later at South Africa, securing the Golden Boot alongside Diego Forlan, Wesley Sneijder and Thomas Muller as he carried Spain through the earlier stages of the knockout games against Paraguay and Portugal with second half winning goals.

Diego Forlan (Uruguay; 8 apps, 6 goals)

Uruguay only qualified for the 2002 and 2010 tournaments and Diego Forlan rarely figured in a brief campaign in Japan and South Korea where he netted once and setting up arguably one of the better goals of the tournament from Dario Rodriguez.

However, his return to the biggest of international stages in South Africa proved much more successful as he led his two-time World Cup winning countries into the final four for the first time in forty years. He was once the all-time top goalscorer for the country and still holds the appearance record but he added five goals at the tournament in South Africa which included a couple of stunners too, and a vital one against Ghana in the quarter final.

He was one of the only footballers in the last tournament who could control and score from distance with the controversial Jabulani football.

Philipp Lahm (Germany; 13 apps, 1 goal)

Despite only reaching the semi-final stage with Germany in his two tournament appearances in the biggest international tournament in the sport, Lahm is one of only three players to be entered in the all-star team on more than one occasion in the 21st century alongside Miroslav Klose and Michael Ballack—two fellow Germans.

The Bayern Munich full-back scored the opening goal of the 2006 tournament at the age of just 22 as Germany rarely conceded after the opening 4-2 victory over Costa Rica in Munich. He has yet to score another goal for his national side at a World Cup but captained the side at the World Cup after an injury sustained by Michael Ballack in the 2010 FA Cup final, he was the only player to play every single minute from seven games of the 2006 and 2010 tournaments for the Germans.